Protective Health Gear N95 Model 5160 Respirator is certified by the United States National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

50 Respirators Per Box / $3.98 Per Respirator.

Our N95 Model 5160 Disposable Respirator Combines Comfort, Quality and Safety.

N95 Key Features: Elastic Headstraps for Secure fit; Foam Nose Cushion for Comfort; Fitted Noseclip for Comfort; 4 Layers of Media; Latex Free Headstraps; Premium Filter.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER NOW

CLICK HERE TO ORDER NOW