The Business Your Neighbor Built For Decades Is Gone!

Giving another Yid Parnassah is the highest form of Matanos L’Evyonim!

The toll left by Coronavirus extends well beyond those who fell ill or passed away. An

unprecedented number of breadwinners in our community lost their jobs. Virtually every business experienced painful losses. Countless businesses have been completely shuttered for months. Many were forced to close permanently.

The Rambam and others have taught us, there is no higher form of Tzedaka than helping your fellow Yid become financially self-sufficient – with his/her dignity intact.

Lets Cut this CRISIS off by its legs. We won’t need all the other incredible organizations Klal Yisroel has if we are avble to have people PROVIDE for their families.

This Purim, give the greatest Matanos L’Evyonim possible by supporting the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, which remains at the forefront of helping businesses and breadwinners succeed in Parnassah through these challenging times. Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce highlights of 2021 are Job creation, training, business development, workshops, seminars, financial resources, practical guidance, and so much more around the clock.

Please donate generously to the Chamber’s Emergency Business Relief Fund,

which empowers families & businesses hardest hit by Coronavirus related crises to rise and succeed.

This special fund is in addition to the Chamber’s regular array of services and programs that assist individuals in all industries succeed in Parnassah.

Thank you so much for rising to the moment. In the merit of your support, may

you, your loved ones and your livelihood be protected during these tumultuous times!

Duvi Honig

Founder/Ceo

Orthodox Jewish Chamber of commerce – Parnassah Network

The Programs are endorsed by Igud HaRabbonim/Rabbinical Alliance of American,

Rabbi Yaakov Forcheimer Shlit”a, Rabbi Eitan Feiner Shlit”a, among other prominent

rabbanim and business leaders. The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce/The

Parnassah Network is a registered 501c3 nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible.