Jewish Business Partners Launch New Site for Kosher Connections and Targeted Business Cultivation

My Jewish Listings creates a one-stop-shop to support Jewish lifestyle and business needs

Los Angeles, Calif. – Long-time friends, Daniel Kramer and Doni Schwartz, found niche success with their digital space, Passover Listings, intended for Passover vacationers to find programs and reviews efficiently and with purpose. Kramer and Schwartz saw a space in the market to do more and created a new website called My Jewish Listings.

My Jewish Listings was engineered to support both businesses and consumers. The site offers resource information in three significant categories: Jewish-based businesses, kosher restaurants, as well as kosher travel, much like a Jewish and Kosher search engine.

“Our goal is to foster the growth of Jewish businesses through transparent reviews from real people,” says creator Doni Schwartz. “My Jewish Listings accomplishes this goal by facilitating a customer experience focused on honest and reliable reviews, much like a complete Jewish version of Yelp or Trip Advisor.” The site supports a more user-friendly platform to discover prices, reviews, and amenities across all Jewish business categories, including travel and kosher restaurants.

With thousands of businesses already listed, companies like Jamie Feit Nutrition take advantage of getting tons of new people to see their listings and get in contact with people who want to inquire about the business. Other great businesses like Liza Shtromberg Jewelry in Los Angeles and Friendly AC in South Florida are able to promote their business and show many people all the amazing things they have to offer.

Not only does My Jewish Listings allow customers to connect and support local Jewish-owned businesses, but they have also created a space where people can find relevant and up-to-date information about Kosher restaurants that have recently opened or closed. Creative and delicious Kosher recipes can also be found on the blog section of My Jewish Listings to add a twist to traditional Jewish dishes.

In addition to customer searches and reviews, My Jewish Listings affords businesses direct advertising engagement within the Jewish community. The site offers a catalog of options to their clientele including social media and email marketing, as well as podcast interviews and blog posts for example.

“My Jewish Listings has made it so easy for me to connect with customers,” says Ari Goldberg, a Jewish business owner in Los Angeles. “I can log into my dashboard and see all the hits and leads I’ve secured to my website along with customer activity. I’ve seen more sales since I created my listing page.”

Along with Jewish business listings and Jewish travel support, My Jewish Listings has partnered with Yitzie Katz, the creator of Kosher GPS, the largest kosher restaurant app globally—the app functions to show where the nearest kosher restaurant is. In early 2021, Kosher GPS will be the only place where you can place an order directly from your favorite Kosher restaurant, leave a review and find a daily or weekly discount or promotion.

Currently, Kosher GPS has thousands of Kosher restaurants all over the US, Canada, Panama, England, France, and they continue to grow that list. Katz goes through rigorous checks on the Kashrut of each business added but recommends verifying Kashrut at these establishments. The partnership with Kosher GPS will give people who keep Kosher an easy way to feel secure when dining at a restaurant or ordering out.

My Jewish Listings is here to help the Jewish community and help new and existing Jewish businesses. You can find out more about them and Jewish-owned businesses near you on their website MyJewishListings.com or by joining their Facebook group.