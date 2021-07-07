What happens when a famously super-creative musical personality puts on a special performance to benefit one of the Jewish community’s most creative educational initiatives? Guests at an upcoming Five Towns evening of song and inspiration with musical legend Abie Rotenberg are about to find out.

Billed as a “Musical Evening of Connection,” this exclusive program on July 19th at an upscale Lawrence venue will open with an elegant buffet dinner, wine tasting and cocktails. And then, the much-anticipated main event: the incomparable Abie on the piano, accompanied by singing stars Shlomo Simcha and Baruch Levine.

The theme of the evening is “connection,” reflecting the fact that it is being tendered on behalf of Priority-1, which is a leader in helping frum teens and adults to reconnect and deepen their existing connection to Yiddishkeit. And so, the choice of performer to headline the event was obvious, too. No one knows how to connect with the Jewish heart quite like Abie Rotenberg, with an entire generation having grown up on his deeply moving melodies and inspiring, entertaining lyrics.

For a number of years now, Rabbi Cohen, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Zichron Aryeh, has been the guiding force behind the “Teach to Reach” movement which aims to bring passion and purpose back into the lives of frum Jews. A decades-long chinuch and kiruv pioneer, he became alarmed upon seeing large numbers of teens and pre-teens drifting away from Yiddishkeit, sometimes all the way off, along with many others for whom learning Torah and doing Mitzvos has become a rote, lifeless experience. And then there are the many instances, too, of adults who are walking away from frum life to one extent or another, leaving the beautiful Jewish families they built shattered.

Teach-to-Reach has one overarching objective: To bring Yahadus alive again for our children through education and inspiration for mechanchim and parents. Rabbi Cohen likes to quote the observation of the legendary Rav Meir Shapiro of Lublin, who said, “Just think, we demand a highly rigorous process of qualifying to become a shochet. He must be thoroughly knowledgeable in the laws of Shechitah, adept with his hands and devoutly observant. And all so that we can entrust him with an ox! Consider, then, what qualifications a Mechanech ought to have before we entrust him with our precious children and our entire Jewish future…”

Priority-1’s full gamut of creative programming prepares parents and teachers to understand the world our children are experiencing, to recognize the areas in which they need strengthening and to give them approaches to presenting Yiddishkeit that will reach our young people, inspiring and exciting them and give them an appreciation for learning Torah and doing Mitzvos that will be long-lasting.

“The answers are all there – in the Torah Hakedosha,” says Rabbi Cohen, “and we just have to know how to access its wisdom, which is what the Teach-to-Reach resources enable educators and parents to do. We also have an outstanding program for Menahelim, guiding them in how to work with their teaching staffs and enhance their ability to relate to and connect with their talmidim.”

For Abie Rotenberg, this upcoming event is not just an opportunity to uplift and entertain us with his musical genius, but to reconnect, too, with Rabbi Shaya Cohen. They share a long and close relationship that began when Reb Shaya was studying in Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim’s kollel and a teenaged Abie was in its high school.

When Rabbi Cohen moved to Los Angeles in the mid-‘70s to found Valley Torah, he brought Abie and some friends out west to learn and teach there. After his marriage – for which Rebbetzin Cohen, A”H was the shadchan – Abie spent several years learning in Yerushalayim, in a small kollel headed by Rav Leizer Plachinsky, a towering Talmid Chacham who also happened to be Rabbi Cohen’s father-in-law. So the interconnections between the two are many and deep.

It has been a difficult year-and-a-half that we’ve all been through, marked by tragedy and travail that sometimes seem never-ending. Tisha b’Av is the day on which we ponder the distance from Hashem and from our fellow Jews that brings tragedy into our midst.

And the “Musical Evening of Connection” on the evening following the Tenth of Av (July 19) promises to be an unforgettable moment in time when Abie and friends will give us a much-needed dose of uplift and reconnection — to Hashem, to His Torah and to each other.

For more information on our programs or to become a sponsor at the event, please reach out to Yaakov Jaffe at 516-295-5700 x102 or [email protected]