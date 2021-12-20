AN EMERGENCY REQUEST FROM RAV YITZCHOK ZILBERSTEIN & OTHER MASSIVE RABBONIM: (Haskama below)

“To the generous ones of our nation,

I have come to request that you come to the aid of (anonymous)…It is truly a matter of life and death.

It is a great mitzvah to support him and help save him from this terrible situation.

All those who help will be blessed from Above many times over, and Hashem should fulfill all their requests for the good.

Signed,

Rav Sariel Rosenberg shlita

I too join Rav Shaul Karelitz shlita

I too join Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita

I too join the above Yitzchak Zilberstein shlita”

Right now, a massive talmid chochom and close acquaintance of Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein and other major Rabbonim is literally hanging between life and death. The Rabbonim are coming forth and strongly requesting donors to be extra generous, as he may only have days left.

Every minute, the clock is ticking closer to a good man’s death sentence. For his children’s sake, please heed the call of our leaders and donate here to save his life.

In the words of Rav Zilberstein, you should be bentched from Above many times over, and Hashem should fulfill all your requests l’tovah in return for your incredible mitzvah.