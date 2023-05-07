Sponsored Content





Dear Supporter,

This is your opportunity to partner with Rosh Hayeshiva Rav Gamliel Rabinowitz shlit”a and the true mekubalim of Yerushalayim! In MIRON.!!!

Support those saintly people of Yeshiva Shaar Hashomayim, who learn the Torah OF רשב”י all year long, as a zchus for you and your beloved ones!

Many of you cannot learn all day long because of your financial responsibilities, but as we say, “כי הם חיינו ואורך ימינו ובהם נהגה יומם ולילה” – there are no better שליחים to learn on your behalf than the great Rav Gamliel and the mekubalim of our yeshiva! Please take the opportunity to partner with the true mekubalim who carry on the tradition of the Neviim!

The yeshiva rabbis study in the yeshiva the Book of Zohar, the Kabbalah books of the holy Arizal and Rabbi Chaim Vital, as well as the holy Rashash and many Kabbalists, all of whom have revealed great secrets to the people of Israel over hundreds of years.

The Kabbalists of the Yeshiva make sublime corrections for the sake of the people of Israel, according to the secrets of Kabbalah that have been preserved from one Kabbalist to another for many generations. Thus, thousands of the people of Israel get to see tremendous salvation.

Take a minute and send us your names so that we can daven for all your needs ברוחניות ובגשמיות, your parnassah should come easily, and your children should go in the DERECH HATORAH…

