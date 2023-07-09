Successful CEO has Breakthrough Vision to Eliminate Poverty from the Frum Community

Sponsored Content









An innovative business model opens exciting possibilities for a lucrative side hustle or profitable full-time parsnassa. No up-front investment or expensive training needed.

“Ten years ago, I was learning in kollel, just barely making it through the month on my wife’s salary,” says Benny Pravitz*, successful entrepreneur and CEO of Deal & Runner.

“Any unexpected expense had me begging friends and family for a loan. It was no way to live.”

Today, Benny writes tzedakah checks for more than his net worth from those kollel days. But he hasn’t forgotten. “I wish I could have learned with more dignity and menuchas hanefesh,” he sighs.

Benny is determined to rewrite the story for other families. He’s unveiling an innovative business model that can provide parnassa for thousands of frum families.

Remember the name because Deal & Runner is going to be BIG.

The Crowdsourcing Solution

Deal & Runner is an online platform where sellers (called Dealers) do business directly with buyers (called Runners).

Dealers, usually small business owners or arbitrage sellers, have a problem sourcing products. (Arbitrage means flipping discounted products to sell at a profit.)

The little guys are up against big tech companies selling exclusively to approved, large-scale distributors and big box stores. Small sellers can’t compete with the manufacturer’s promotions and ultra-cheap big-store sales. They’re forced to buy the products on sale from the big guys and then resell at a profit. But even there, they hit a brick wall because of “one-per-customer” buying limits.

The solution? Crowdsourcing.

Using an online platform, Dealers post deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other online stores. One-per-customer limit? No problem. One hundred individual Runners sign up to buy the product, ship it to the Dealers, and get reimbursed.

Profit for the Taking

What’s in it for the Runners? They profit big in five different ways:

Credit cards give perks in miles or points. The more you spend, the more rewards.

Runners can earn as much as 5% cash back on eligible credit card purchases.

By buying with discounted gift cards (available online), Runners can be reimbursed for more than they spent.

Dealers pay a commission for products.

Cashback websites (ex. BeFrugal or Rakuten) have affiliate programs for products from Walmart and other big stores.

Runners pick up occasional deals as a side hustle or go all in for a full-time parsnassa. Either way, there’s money on the table for the taking.

Cut Out the Middleman

There are already websites, called buying groups, that bring sellers and buyers together. But buying groups have a buying operator, a middleman who sets the prices and takes a cut. The Dealers and Runners never know how much the buying operator is making. Their earning potential is limited by the buying operator’s terms.

Here’s the brilliance of Deal & Runner: The two sides deal directly and transparently to earn the maximum profit!

Dealers set their prices to attract the most Runners. Runners get better deals when Dealers compete for their business. Both sides get full control and their highest profit.

Earn Money in Minutes

Full-time learners, stay-at-home moms, students – this could be your ticket to extra cash! It’s ridiculously easy for Runners and Dealers to start earning. Here’s what it looks like in real life:

A Dealer finds iPhone 14 Pro Maxes at Best Buy for $355.

He posts and funds the deal, offering $375 each for 100 phones.

Runners browse the website, find the deal, and commit to it.

They purchase the phones and ship them to the Deal & Runner fulfillment center.

Deal & Runner scans the phones, releases payment to the Runners, and ships them to the Dealer.

Think about it! In less than 10 minutes, each Runner earned $20 plus miles, points, or cashback. Imagine if a Runner works one hour a day, two hours a day, or more. There are Runners who earn over $100k a year!

Your profit is as great as the time you put in. Whatever your age, wherever you live, you can earn a steady income with just a few clicks! No expensive training. No ramp-up time. No hefty investment. Start earning immediately!

Risk-Free

But is there a risk for Runners?

“The beauty of our platform is that the buyer is fully protected,” explains Benny.

1) Deal & Runner checks in and inspects every package using video surveillance. A Dealer can never claim that the goods were damaged or missing.

2) Deal & Runner guarantees the payouts. Even if the Dealer backs out, Deal & Runner pays the Runner.

“No frum family should be stuck in poverty anymore,” Benny says. “This is an easy, clean way to create an income.”

Deal & Runner is the first of its kind in the industry! Experts believe it’s going to EXPLODE. This is a perfect moment to jump in ahead of the pack before the competition for deals becomes fierce.

Ready to greet yom tov without worry? Is your tuition bill past due? Do you want to finally plan a vacation like your neighbors? Whatever’s on your wish list, Deal & Runner can be your answer.

Check out the Deal & Runner website here. Sign up and start earning!

*Name changed to protect privacy.