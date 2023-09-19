ועל המדינות בו יאמר — Lakewood is there for Lakewood

Sponsored Content





“Is there still transportation to Jersey Shore today?

Does he need a shower chair or a shower bar – or both?

They’re saying it’s a matter of days. What now?

600 calls a day. Thousands of queries – and one address.

Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim of Lakewood: The organization we are proud to be judged by when Rosh Hashana comes.

Back in 1994, Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim began as the proverbial child of necessity: to fill an obvious void, with the fortitude of several unstoppable individuals and the endorsement of noted leaders.

Their credo was simple yet profound: We are here for the Cholim. Whatever it takes.

But it quickly grew beyond its self-definition, evolving into a mammoth operation of national – and sometimes international – proportions.

And slowly, with the community ardently lined up behind them, Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim has become not merely a household name, but a household wonder.

In just the past year, LRBC has answered 111,944 incoming calls, visited 1,561 for phlebotomy, lent 3,623 pieces of medical equipment, given 3,623 shuttle rides, delivered 6,676 suppers, served 117,972 hospital meals, stocked 21 pantries, and provided countless referrals and answers.

And the most amazing part?

They combine the big, famous things: Equipment. Food. Transportation. Hospitality. Accommodations. And the little unknowns: A midnight check-in visit. A patient’s favorite food. A care package on a hard day.

“That’s what people don’t always understand about LRBC,” a grateful patient shares. Yes, they are a huge operation. Yes, they have thousands of pieces of equipment, a comprehensive database, and dozens of volunteers. But when it comes to you, you’re not a number. You are a unique individual, and get treated as such. No task is too great and no resource is out of reach – for you.”

LRBC is there for Lakewood – and beyond.

But who will be there for them when their staggering five million dollar budget looms over all their lifesaving work?

We will.

ועל המדינות בו יאמר —

Means we are judged as a community

“We are requesting that every local family commit to donating one thousand dollars per year and every Kollel family – one hundred dollars per year,” says Rabbi Yehuda Kaszirer, director of LRBC.

It’s a communal gain – and a communal responsibility.

Because though we all hope to never need to turn to LRBC, they are available for us, our families, and our neighbors – every day.

We must support a Bikur Cholim we’ll be proud to be judged by.

Donate at https://www.rayze.it/lakewoodbikurcholim/

or call our 24/6 donation hotline (855).905.3020 .

Wishing our entire community a year of good health and happiness.