Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Help Us Save Lali 🙏🏻 Every Donation Every Bit of Support Will Help Us Get There

Communicated Content

“Help my daughter live”

I am Esti, Lali’s mother.

Our Lali is a child we longed for and waited for five years. She is all the light and joy of our home, and all I want is for her to stay here with us.

Not long ago, she started feeling unwell. We took her to doctors, and what they discovered simply broke our hearts—she has cancer. Since then, nothing has been the same. We are trying to stay strong for her, but inside, we are falling apart.

Her treatments cost a lot, far beyond what we can manage alone. I am asking you, anyone who can contribute, to help us save Lali. Every donation, every bit of support—it’s for her and for us.

Please daven for Leah bas Esther for a full recovery.

May you never know such pain,

Esti 

Donate now




Popular Posts

Chief Rabbanim Call On Am Yisrael To Daven For Rain

COALITION DRAMA: Smotrich SLAMS Ben-Gvir After He Votes Against Budget

WATCH: Renowned Daf Yomi Maggid Shiur Rabbi Eli Stefansky Celebrates Birthday With Confetti Over Chaos

Report: Israel Is Preparing Major Attack On Houthis In Yemen

3 Dead, Multiple Others Injured In Mass Shooting At Private Christian School In Wisconsin

Trump Considering Pardon For NYC Mayor Adams, Demands Biden Stop Selling Border Wall Parts

Trump Warns Again: “All Hell’s Going to Break Out” If Hostages Aren’t Freed By Hamas [VIDEO]

Israel And Hamas Both Say They Are “Closer Than Ever” To A Ceasefire And Hostage Deal

BREAKING HIS SILENCE: Assad Defends Fleeing Syria, Says Putin FORCED Him Into Cowardly Escape

El Al Ranked 5th-Worst Airline In The World In 2024

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network