Where Did Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky Say to Allocate 60% of $100,000

In Lakewood’s second-largest kollel, the torch of Torah, passed down since the days of the Chashmonaim, continues to burn brightly. Under the visionary leadership of Rav Avrohom Yeshaya Appel and Rav Asher Steinmetz, Kollel Cheshek Shlomo cultivates an environment where the future Gedolim of Klal Yisroel can thrive and reach their greatest potential.

When speaking with R’ Sruli Besser, Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky expressed his deep admiration for the Kollel, sharing that he would allocate 60% of $100,000 to support this bastion of Torah learning.





From the earliest arrivals at 3:30 AM, through the pre-Shacharis seder at 5:00 AM, and concluding only after night seder at 10:30 PM, Kollel Cheshek Shlomo pulsates with intense and uninterrupted learning. The depth and breadth of Shas are explored daily, reflecting an unparalleled dedication to mesirus nefesh in Torah learning.

This is this generation’s “Mi LaShem!” – a clarion call to support those who carry the torch of Torah for Klal Yisroel.

90+ handpicked yungeleit delve into over 400 blatt of Gemara daily, learning b’iyun and reviewing masechtos with profound hasmadah.

The kol Torah reverberates in the Beis Medrash for over 20 hours a day, creating an unmatched atmosphere of Torah, avodah, and mussar.

In the affiliated Chaburos Kinyan Torah, part of Beth Medrash Govoha (BMG), over 200 bochurim and yungeleit rigorously engage in a derech halimud that includes bechinos, chazaros, and weekly chaburos. Spread across four groups, these metzuyanim collectively dedicate thousands of hours to acquiring masechtos with clarity and depth.

Between the Kollel and its chaburos, this monumental Kinyan Torah Project represents the second-largest kollel budget in the U.S., supporting hundreds of budding talmidei chachamim who will shape the future of Klal Yisroel.

Thanks to the Kollel-owned Circle Time and Little Learners daycares, which cover all overhead expenses, every dollar donated today goes directly to the oskei Torah.

Invest in the future of Klal Yisroel by supporting the extraordinary work of Kollel Cheshek Shlomo and Chaburos Kinyan Torah. Your partnership will help ensure that the torch of Torah continues to shine ever brighter for generations to come.

