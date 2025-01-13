URGENT: LLC & Corp Owners—File Your BOI Report to Avoid Huge Fines!

IMPORTANT
➔ File Your BOI Report Now | BOI Made Simple
As reported on YWN, if you own an LLC, corporation, partnership, or foreign entity in the U.S., you’re required to file a BOI Report with FinCEN.gov.
Consequences of Failure to File:
• $500/day fines per entity
• Up to 2 years imprisonment
• Criminal penalties up to $10,000
BOI Made Simple Makes It Easy:
1. Visit BoiMadeSimple.com.
2. Choose online or phone filing.
3. Fill out the simple form.
File now—before it’s too late! ➔ BOIMadeSimple.com
➔ File Your BOI Report Now | BOI Made Simple