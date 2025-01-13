Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
URGENT: LLC & Corp Owners—File Your BOI Report to Avoid Huge Fines!

Communicated Content

IMPORTANT

 File Your BOI Report Now | BOI Made Simple

As reported on YWN, if you own an LLC, corporation, partnership, or foreign entity in the U.S., you’re required to file a BOI Report with FinCEN.gov.

Consequences of Failure to File:

 • $500/day fines per entity
 • Up to 2 years imprisonment
 • Criminal penalties up to $10,000

BOI Made Simple Makes It Easy:

 1. Visit BoiMadeSimple.com.
 2. Choose online or phone filing.
 3. Fill out the simple form.

File now—before it’s too late! ➔ BOIMadeSimple.com

 File Your BOI Report Now | BOI Made Simple




