Mi Keamcha Yisroel: The Distribution That Left the World in Awe

Communicated Content

The magnitude of the operation is self-explanatory!

The grandiose numbers of the largest distribution in the world have been revealed

In an animation clip that we received and was sent out on Erev Yom Tov to the donors of the distribution, the astronomical numbers are revealed, presenting a breathtaking and powerful picture of “Olam Chessed Yibaneh” – the quantities of food and provisions distributed, the unprecedented number of appreciative recipients, and the sheer numbers of dedicated volunteers who implemented the distributions.

Shavuos is almost upon us but it is never too late to catch a glimpse from up close of the phenomenal Pesach 5785 “Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov/Rechnitz family” Distribution facilitated by Rav Efraim Stern of Yerushalayim in conjunction with the world-renowned philanthropist RaV Shlomo Yehuda Rechnitz of Los Angeles.

Mi Keamcha Yisroel!!




