A Rare Opportunity This Rosh Hashanah: The Prayers of HaRav Gamliel Rabinowitz שליט״א

On Rosh Hashanah, when every tefillah is weighed in Shamayim, you have the extraordinary opportunity to be remembered in the heartfelt prayers of HaRav Gamliel Rabinowitz שליט״א, one of the most revered mekubalim of our generation.

With a donation of $360, your name will be submitted directly by Rabbi Schlaf to be mentioned in the Rav’s personal tefillos during these holiest days of the year. This is a rare zechus to enter the new year under the protection of a tzaddik’s prayer.

Yeshiva Shaar HaShamayim in Yerushalayim is a makom kadosh where Torah and tefillah rise each day to sustain all of Klal Yisrael. By supporting the Yeshiva, you not only merit the Rav’s tefillah on your behalf, but also become a partner in the avodah of the mekubalim—whose prayers and learning bring blessing לְעֵלָּא וּלְעֵלָּא, above and beyond.

This Rosh Hashanah, don’t miss the chance to secure both the zechus of supporting this holy Yeshiva and the merit of being remembered in the prayers of a great mekubal.

👉 Donate $360 today