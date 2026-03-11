Harav Gavriel Zinner Shlit״a Administers Oral Bechinah for Chavra D’Hilchisa Lomdim

An unforgettable evening of Torah and Halacha unfolded this past Sunday evening as members of the Chavra D’Hilchisa Halacha Program gathered in the Beis Medrash of HaGaon Harav Gavriel Zinner Shlit״a, the renowned author of the widely studied Sifrei Nitei Gavriel, for a special in-person Oral Bechinah followed by a beautifully prepared celebratory Seudah.

Chavra D’Hilchisa has earned a reputation as a serious framework for the study of complex areas of Halacha, with participants engaged in rigorous weekly Shiurim across several advanced programs, including Hilchos Ta’aruvos given by HaRav Daniel Glatstein Shlita, Hilchos Niddah given by HaRav Shmuel Bernath Shlita, Hilchos Shabbos (Advanced) given by HaRav Simcha Bunim Londenski Shlita, and Hilchos Shabbos Halacha L’Maaseh give by HaRav Avi Slanksy Shlita. Lomdim dedicate significant time each week to preparing Mareh Mekomos, reviewing the Shiurim through recordings and hotline access, and engaging in spirited discussion and Rischa D’Oraisah with fellow participants.

The evening’s Bechinah offered a remarkable opportunity for participants to demonstrate their mastery of the material before one of the foremost Poskim in America.

The moment Harav Zinner Shlit״a sat down and began addressing the Lomdim, the Beis Medrash immediately filled with an atmosphere of intense Pilpul. One by one, participants were called upon as Rav Zinner began posing probing and wide-ranging Shailos, covering intricate areas of Halacha that required both depth of understanding and clarity of expression.

The questions spanned the Shach and Taz in Simanim 102 and 103 in Hilchos Ta’aruvos, complex Sugyos relating to Bishul, Tochein, and Sechitah in Hilchos Shabbos, as well as many detailed and nuanced Halachos of Hilchos Niddah. Rav Zinner’s questions ranged from foundational Yesodos to subtle Chilukim, requiring participants to demonstrate not only familiarity with the material but also the ability to articulate the underlying reasoning of the Halachos.

What followed was nothing short of inspiring! The Lomdim responded with impressive clarity and confidence, immediately presenting thoughtful and detailed answers to Rav Zinner’s challenging questions. The depth of understanding and familiarity with the Halacha was palpable throughout the room, as participants showed that their learning has been a genuine kinyan in the sugyos.

The Bechinah was skillfully moderated by Harav Daniel Glatstein Shlit״a, Nasi of Chavra D’Hilchisa, together with Harav Pinchas Wolhendler Shlit״a, co-founder of Toras Avigdor and director of the Kinyan Horaah. Their guidance helped ensure that the Bechinah flowed smoothly while allowing participants the opportunity to demonstrate the breadth and depth of their learning.

Ashrei ayin ra’asa zos! Over forty Lomdim sat fully engaged and focused, demonstrating their serious commitment to the program and their strong grasp of the material. The atmosphere in the room reflected a true Beis Medrash environment, where the excitement of Torah learning was tangible and shared by all present.

Beyond the formal Bechinah itself, participants were also given the opportunity to present their own questions to Harav Zinner Shlit״a. These included practical Shailos relating to Purim, as well as broader questions regarding Derech Halimud, particularly the proper approach to the study of Halacha and how one should structure his learning in order to achieve real clarity and retention.

Rav Zinner responded with his characteristic clarity and depth, offering guidance that was both practical and inspiring. His responses provided participants not only with answers to specific questions, but also with valuable insight into the methodology of learning Halacha in a thorough and structured manner.

Throughout the Bechinah it was evident that Harav Zinner Shlit״a was genuinely impressed by the caliber of the Lomdim and their command of the material. The seriousness with which the participants approached their learning was clearly recognized and appreciated.

Following the Bechinah, participants traveled to Aristan Hall in Boro Park, where a beautifully prepared fleishig Seudah awaited them. The Seudah served as a fitting continuation of the evening’s celebration of Torah, allowing the participants to relax together after the intensity of the Bechinah while continuing to share in the joy of their collective achievement.

Divrei Torah were delivered by Harav Glatstein Shlit״a and Dr. Yehuda Marciano, a participant in the Hilchos Ta’aruvos program. Their remarks highlighted the unique nature of the Chavra D’Hilchisa framework and the dedication displayed by the participants in their pursuit of deeper understanding in Halacha.

Throughout the Seudah, participants shared reflections and highlights from the program, expressing appreciation for the depth of the Shiurim, the carefully prepared Mareh Mekomos, and the opportunity to learn together with a Chevra committed to serious and thoughtful engagement with Halacha.

A palpable feeling of simchas haTorah permeated the room. The evening reflected not merely the completion of a Bechinah, but a genuine and collective kinyan in Torah shared by the Lomdim.

At Chavra D’Hilchisa, the momentum continues to grow. With ongoing innovation, strong leadership, and the guidance of distinguished Rabbanim, the program continues to expand its reach and impact, providing Lomdim with the tools, structure, and inspiration necessary to deepen their mastery of Halacha.

For more information about Chavra DeHilchisa: https://chavra.net/