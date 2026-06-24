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Win $30,000!! Or a BRAND NEW MINIVAN!! Annual Car Raffle #58 ONLY $36!!

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Win $30,000!! Or a BRAND NEW MINIVAN!! Annual Car Raffle #58 ONLY $36!!

Win $30,000!! Or a BRAND NEW MINIVAN!!

Annual Car Raffle #58 ONLY $36!!

CLICK HERE!!

Win $30,000!! Or a BRAND NEW MINIVAN!!

Annual Car Raffle #58 ONLY $36!!

CLICK HERE!!

Join the Nitra Yeshiva Car Raffle

 

Enter today for your chance to win $30,000 towareds the car of your choice!

 

Every ticket supports the vital work of Nitra Yeshiva, helping sustain Torah learning and community growth for generations to come.

 

Now marking its 58th Raffle, the Nitra Yeshiva Car Raffle has earned a reputation for honesty, reliability, and a long tradition of delivering on its promise.

Generations of participants know this is a raffle you can trust — one that has faithfully supported a respected Torah institution year after year.

 

CLICK HERE!!

 

Win $30,000!! Or a BRAND NEW MINIVAN!!

Annual Car Raffle #58 ONLY $36!!

CLICK HERE!!

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