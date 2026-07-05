Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Tickets are now on sale for “Zachreinu L’Chaim”, an unforgettable evening of music with Shaindy Plotzker

Communicated Content

💥IT’S LIVE!💥 

Tickets are now on sale for “Zachreinu L’Chaim”, an unforgettable evening of music with Shaindy Plotzker on September 6th at the iconic United Palace Theatre in Manhattan. Produced by Eli Gerstner and EG Productions, this concert delivers the world-class production audiences have come to expect from Shaindy’s acclaimed performances, featuring a massive orchestra, breathtaking staging, stunning visuals, and an unforgettable musical presentation, all brought to one of New York’s most prestigious theaters for a unique Elul gathering.

As we prepare for the Yamim Noraim, join thousands of women and girls for an uplifting evening of song, tefillah, achdus, and inspiration. The concert is dedicated to the memory of Charlotte Herzberg a”h and the worldwide Shalom for Charlotte initiative, continuing its powerful message of bringing more shalom into the world. At the same time, the event will benefit the incredible work of Hatzalah of Rockland, allowing us to honor Charlotte’s legacy while supporting an extraordinary tzedakah.

Tickets have just gone on sale and are already more than halfway sold out. Don’t wait!! 
🎫 Get your tickets today at SPconcert.com before they’re gone!

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TREASURY WARNS: Proposed Torah Learning Law Could Lead To 16% Increase In Direct Taxes

FIRST-EVER TIE AT THE TOP: Kan Poll Shows Likud And Eisenkot’s Yashar Deadlocked At 23 Seats

SHIRAZ JEWS PLEDGE LOYALTY TO MOJTABA: Community Backs New Iranian Leader At Ali Khamenei Funeral

TIME-BUYING STRATEGY: Hamas Decides To Drag Out Talks, Rejects Tactical Concessions

ANGER IN MODI’IN ILLIT: Residents Say Power Failures And Alleged Illegal Connections Put Lives At Risk

YERUSHALAYIM: Demonstrators Breach Light Rail Construction Site, Call Police “NAZI” [SEE VIDEO]

ILLEGAL ENTRY BUST: Bnei Brak Resident Arrested Smuggling Seven Illegal Palestinian Workers Into Israel

NYC MAYHEM: Detective Shot Days Before Retirement, 8 Wounded Including 4 Children At Brooklyn Fireworks Gathering

HOSTAGE FATHER SPEAKS OUT: Liri Albag’s Father Reveals Secret Efforts To Track Her Condition Inside Gaza

IDF CHIEF TOURS BEAUFORT: Inspects Hezbollah Tunnel Network, Warns Israel Ready To Attack