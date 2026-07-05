💥IT’S LIVE!💥

Tickets are now on sale for “Zachreinu L’Chaim”, an unforgettable evening of music with Shaindy Plotzker on September 6th at the iconic United Palace Theatre in Manhattan. Produced by Eli Gerstner and EG Productions, this concert delivers the world-class production audiences have come to expect from Shaindy’s acclaimed performances, featuring a massive orchestra, breathtaking staging, stunning visuals, and an unforgettable musical presentation, all brought to one of New York’s most prestigious theaters for a unique Elul gathering.

As we prepare for the Yamim Noraim, join thousands of women and girls for an uplifting evening of song, tefillah, achdus, and inspiration. The concert is dedicated to the memory of Charlotte Herzberg a”h and the worldwide Shalom for Charlotte initiative, continuing its powerful message of bringing more shalom into the world. At the same time, the event will benefit the incredible work of Hatzalah of Rockland, allowing us to honor Charlotte’s legacy while supporting an extraordinary tzedakah.

Tickets have just gone on sale and are already more than halfway sold out. Don’t wait!!

🎫 Get your tickets today at SPconcert.com before they’re gone!