The Quiet Sleep Crisis in Our Community — And the People Ready to Help

There is a certain kind of person who notices when someone is struggling.

They hear what is happening beneath the surface. They can sense when exhaustion has become more than tiredness, when anxiety is affecting the atmosphere of a home, when a parent is trying to function with no emotional reserves left, or when a teenager’s nights have become filled with pressure instead of rest.

These are the people others already turn to.

Sometimes they are therapists, coaches, educators, rabbanim, mentors, or health practitioners. Sometimes they are simply the calm, thoughtful people in a family or community who know how to listen, understand, and guide.

Many of them already know they are meant to help people. What they are looking for is the training, structure, and confidence to do that work in a deeper and more professional way.

Sleep is one of the most powerful places to begin.

That is why our community needs people who are trained to help.

Sleep coaching is meaningful work because sleep touches so many parts of a person. A skilled sleep coach learns to understand sleep science, insomnia patterns, anxiety around sleep, nighttime habits, breathing concerns, nervous system stress, mind-body patterns, and the practical steps that help people move forward. The work requires knowledge, sensitivity, structure, and the ability to see the whole person.

This is the vision behind Sleep Coach Academy.

Founded by Doron Lazarus, integrative sleep coach, ordained rabbi, hypnotherapist, functional nutrition expert, and author of The Comprehensive Sleep Solution, the Sleep Coach Academy trains thoughtful, motivated people to become skilled sleep coaches and build meaningful work around helping others sleep again.

For people already in the helping professions, this training can become a powerful specialty. For those who have always felt drawn to helping others, it can become a clear professional path.

Learn more about the next Sleep Coach Academy cohort at sleepcoachacademy.org/become-a-sleep-coach-info

The program brings together sleep science, coaching skills, mind-body work, hypnosis, functional health foundations, snoring and apnea education, client assessment, case formulation, and business training. Students learn how to think through real cases, understand what may be driving a person’s sleep struggles, and guide clients with clarity and confidence.

“The Sleep Coach Academy is an excellent program led by an excellent teacher. It is thoughtfully structured with many layers, techniques, and tools, and Doron encourages us to become creative thinkers and to look at the whole person rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. Working with him has been a truly valuable experience.”

Chevy Mermelstein

Program Graduate, Montreal

Sleep struggles rarely come from one place. A client may come in with insomnia, but the real picture may include anxiety, stress, habits, breathing concerns, health issues, emotional patterns, family pressure, or years of frustration around the night. The coach is trained to listen carefully, assess clearly, and help the client take the next step with skill.

“The Sleep Coach Academy is doing an amazing job in bringing high level sleep education to approximate that being received by most sleep doctors! The program is providing evidence based information and is truly amazing. We need more people out there who have this knowledge and have a deep desire to help.”

Dr. Innessa Michelle Donskoy, MD

Pediatric Sleep Specialist / Academy Guest Speaker

The training is also built to be clear and practical. Students are guided step by step, with structured lessons, real case discussion, support, and direction. They learn how to understand sleep problems, how to speak with clients, how to choose the right approach, and how to build confidence doing meaningful work.

The Academy also includes the business side, because helping work needs a real container. A person can have a strong gift, a good heart, and a sincere desire to make a difference, but building a practice requires confidence, structure, pricing, messaging, and a clear way to bring the work into the world.

And the most meaningful part of the training is the impact.

“Doron Lazarus is the best teacher I’ve ever had! He is always here to help and answer all my questions. Doron truly wants his students to graduate with the ability to make a real difference in people’s lives. That is what I am doing now every day — helping people return to natural sleep. It is incredibly satisfying to work with people who were unable to sleep through the night and help them fall asleep naturally again.”

Moshe Stein

Program Graduate, New York

That is the vision.

Helping someone who dreads the night begin to feel calm again. Helping a parent regain the patience and strength they thought they had lost. Helping a home become more settled because one person is finally sleeping. Helping people feel hope where they had started to feel stuck.

This is a real need, and the right people can make a real difference.

Sleep Coach Academy was created for them.

If people already come to you for guidance, if you are in a helping profession and want a powerful specialty, or if you have been looking for a meaningful path where your desire to help can become real skill and real work, this may be the next step.

The next Sleep Coach Academy cohort is now forming. The group is kept personal and close knit so students can receive real guidance, feedback, case support, and direction as they learn this work.

To learn more and schedule a call with Doron Lazarus, visit:

sleepcoachacademy.org/become-a-sleep-coach-info

Or you can reach out directly:

Phone/Text +1 347 201 0384

WhatsApp +1 574 406 3008

Connect now to see if integrative sleep coaching might be the perfect fit for you.