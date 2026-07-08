ALS Took His Voice. CSB CARE Helped Him Continue Living a Life of Torah.

A Yid living with ALS could no longer communicate the way he once had. Speaking became impossible, and even the simplest interactions required tremendous effort. But the Torah inside him was still alive, and his chavrusa, his family, and his community still needed to hear what he had to share.



That is where CSB CARE stepped in. With eye-tracking communication technology, customized computer access, accessible Torah materials, and ongoing support, he could once again express what was inside. Using only his eyes, he could communicate with his family, continue learning with his chavrusa, and share divrei Torah.



What looked like technology was really something much deeper: dignity preserved, connection restored, and a life of Torah that could continue.



When we come together as a community, blindness cannot prevent learning. ALS cannot silence Torah. And disability cannot separate a Yid from tefillah, family, or connection. This A World of Light campaign, you have the opportunity to make that possible for thousands of individuals and families who depend on CSB CARE every day. Please give generously and help bring the light of Torah, communication, and hope to those who need it most.

Donate Here