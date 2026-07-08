Chabad of Venezuela Opens Rebuilding Fund After Devastating Earthquakes

In the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela, Chabad of Venezuela has opened a rebuilding fund to help families repair damaged homes, return safely, and restore stability in the weeks and months ahead.

The earthquakes left families across Caracas and surrounding areas frightened, displaced, and unsure whether their homes could be safely entered. In the hours after the shaking, many people gathered in open areas, waiting to understand the extent of the damage and what would be safe to return to.

For many families, the immediate fear has now become a practical and painful question: how do we go home?

Some homes and apartments sustained serious damage. Others require repairs before families can return safely. Some families may need temporary relocation while repairs are assessed and completed. The goal of the fund is to help families move from crisis to stability, with dignity, one home at a time.

Chabad’s shluchim and volunteers have been reaching out to families, checking in, listening, and assessing what will be needed in the coming weeks. That work is personal. It means helping families understand what support is available, helping them feel supported, guided, and not alone, and staying with them through the process of repair, recovery, and return.

The next stage is rebuilding. Homes need to be repaired. Families need to regain stability. Daily life needs to be restored. And Jewish life needs the support to continue with strength and confidence.

For Chabad of Venezuela, this response reflects the mission of Chabad around the world: to be present for every Jew, in every circumstance, with warmth, practical support, and a commitment that continues for as long as the need remains.

The earthquakes lasted moments. The rebuilding will take months.

Chabad of Venezuela is asking Jews around the world to join this response and help families return home safely, restore their homes, and know that they are not alone.

To join Chabad’s response and support the rebuilding fund, visit HelpVenezuela.com.

May Hashem protect and strengthen the Jewish community of Venezuela and all those affected, and may every family know safety, healing, stability, and revealed good.