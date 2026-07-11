Are You Dreaming of a Career with a Soul? Transform Lives as a Sleep Coach

It’s not easy to feel stuck, is it?

Because maybe you’re in a dead end job that doesn’t begin to tap into your passion and creativity.

Or potentially you’re in a toxic work environment with rude people, long commutes and office politics.

Perhaps your salary is capped and you’re really struggling to make ends meet.

Or maybe you’re already an educator, therapist or mentor but when people come to you with complex sleep issues, you’re simply out of ideas.

You are dreaming of the day where you can finally…

Start your own business that matches your authentic personality.

Have a career that fits your desire to help and transform lives.

Enter a field that will help support your family with dignity.

Gain the flexibility to to work from anywhere at any time with the clients of your choice.

Hi. I’m Doron Lazarus, former insomniac turned Integrative Sleep Coach.

About 8 years ago I was looking for a side hustle that could work alongside my role as a rabbi and teacher. With Hashem’s help I stumbled on the sleep industry.

I soon learned that there are millions of people struggling with sleep, anxiety, apnea and fatigue on a daily basis. In fact, 1 in 4 US adults struggles with chronic sleep issues, in our community and around the country.

It’s become such a huge challenge that the sleep industry this year is estimated at a whopping $100 billion.

I combined my background of sleep struggles with my BSc from UCLA in psychobiology. I went on to train as a sleep coach, hypnotherapist, specialized in functional nutrition, advanced sales and marketing. I was then blessed with the opportunity to publish my 3rd book, the Comprehensive Sleep Solution.

But I knew that this was more than one person could do alone.

And that’s why I created the Sleep Coach Academy.

An in depth training program that offers cutting edge education, hands on support, warm community guidance and everything you need to go from novice to expert in the sleep space.

In three months of part time training, you can become a Certified Integrative Sleep Coach and our program offers a full 12 months of support to help you get your clients amazing results with built in business and marketing training to enable you to be long term successful.

We have a limited number of spots available at a discounted price this summer.

So…

If you’re a stay at home mom looking for a career that can work within your schedule.

A young man looking for a part time lucrative revenue stream alongside teaching or learning.

Someone who’s looking for their second wind in their professional life to finally do what you love.

A doctor, therapist, teacher or mentor that wants to help their clients sleep better every night…

I personally invite you to learn more about our unique training program at the Sleep Coach Academy.

sleepcoachacademy.org/become-a-sleep-coach-info

I enjoy getting to know every coach on an individual level and helping guide you in your unique path for success in the coaching field.

In fact, I invite you to reach out directly if this is something that interests you and we can have a casual conversation to sleep if sleep coaching might be the career of your dreams.

Phone/Text +1 347 201 0384

WhatsApp +1 574 406 3008

PS. I’ll share a few short testimonials of some of our program graduates and one of our guest lectures so you can feel the quality of the training and see if it aligns with your goals.

“The Sleep Coach Academy is an excellent program led by an excellent teacher. It is thoughtfully structured with many layers, techniques, and tools, and Doron encourages us to become creative thinkers and to look at the whole person rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. Working with him has been a truly valuable experience.”

Chevy Mermelstein

Program Graduate, Montreal

“Doron Lazarus is the best teacher I’ve ever had! He is always here to help and answer all my questions. Doron truly wants his students to graduate with the ability to make a real difference in people’s lives. That is what I am doing now every day — helping people return to natural sleep. It is incredibly satisfying to work with people who were unable to sleep through the night and help them fall asleep naturally again.”

Moshe Stein

Program Graduate, New York

“The Sleep Coach Academy is doing an amazing job in bringing high level sleep education to approximate that being received by most sleep doctors! The program is providing evidence based information and is truly amazing. We need more people out there who have this knowledge and have a deep desire to help.”

Dr. Innessa Michelle Donskoy, MD

Pediatric Sleep Specialist / Academy Guest Speaker

If you’re still reading this you might have that niggling feeling this program could be a good fit for you. Go ahead and check out more info at

sleepcoachacademy.org/become-a-sleep-coach-info

Or you can reach out directly:

Phone/Text +1 347 201 0384

WhatsApp +1 574 406 3008