Seattle’s Only Tahara Facility Destroyed in Devastating Fire

Community Launches Urgent Campaign to Create Temporary Facility and Rebuild Permanent Home for Chevra Kadisha

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A devastating fire has destroyed the only tahara facility serving the Seattle Jewish community, leaving the building

completely inoperable and creating an urgent need for immediate support.

Baruch Hashem, no injuries were reported. The meisim present at the time were unharmed and safely relocated. However, the tahara facility, garage, and attached apartment were severely damaged and are beyond repair.

The loss is more than physical.

For years, this facility served as the central location where the Chevra Kadisha performed taharos with dignity, sensitivity, and strict adherence to halachah. In Seattle, this need reaches across the entire Jewish community. Even many Jews who are not fully observant still deeply value a proper Jewish burial and tahara performed according to Jewish law.

That sacred continuity is now at risk.

The organization must immediately secure and build out a temporary facility so that taharos can continue without interruption. At the same time, the community must begin the larger and more costly process of rebuilding a permanent tahara facility and replacing the equipment, supplies, and infrastructure lost in the fire.

This is a moment for Klal Yisroel to stand together.

The work of the Chevra Kadisha is chesed shel emes, the truest form of kindness, performed quietly and with no expectation of return. Now, those who carry this holy responsibility need the support of the broader community.

A fire destroyed the building. The mission must continue.

Please donate generously and help restore tahara for the Seattle Jewish community.

Click here now to take part in Chesed Shel Emes