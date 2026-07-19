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URGENT PLEA FROM THE ROSH YESHIVA

Communicated Content

A respected Talmid Chacham who dedicated his entire life to Torah and chesed has been overwhelmed by a devastating medical crisis and enormous financial burdens. Let’s stand by him in his greatest time of need.

Every dollar makes a difference.

Those who join this campaign merit to receive the heartfelt brachos of Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel shlit”a, who blesses every donor with great yeshuos, both materially and spiritually, together with good health, long life, and abundant nachas from their children and grandchildren. 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

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