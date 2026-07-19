One Child Lost Is Too Many

Thursday’s heartbreaking loss has shaken families everywhere. While no words can ease the pain, there are simple, proven steps every parent, school, and camp can take to help prevent another hot car tragedy. Visit:isyourchildthere.org

On Thursday, our community was shaken by the unimaginable loss of a one-year-old boy in Baltimore after being left in a vehicle.

There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak. Our hearts are with the family, their friends, and the entire Baltimore community during this unimaginable time.

But we must not let this moment go unaddressed.

Through technology, best practices, and our own hishtadlus, we can help ensure that, please G d, no child, no parent, and no community should ever endure this pain again.

Every year, dozens of children tragically lose their lives after being left in hot cars. Contrary to popular belief, these tragedies do not happen because parents do not love their children. Many times, they happen because of a change in routine, exhaustion, stress, distraction, or human error. In just minutes, the temperature inside a parked vehicle can become deadly, especially in the summer months.

Baruch Hashem, many children are found in time. But we cannot rely on miracles alone. We must do everything humanly possible to prevent the next tragedy.

Here are three simple actions every family can take today:

1. Pre Order a Free Clever Elly

The Clever Elly is a simple reminder device that prompts drivers to check the back seat before leaving their vehicle. Thousands have already been distributed, and more are available.

Most importantly, they are free for anyone who cannot afford one.

Pre order yours today:

59seconds.org

2. Ask Your School or Camp to Implement an Attendance Alert System

A simple attendance notification can save a child’s life by immediately alerting parents if their child does not arrive or is unaccounted for.

Schools, camps, and daycares should implement attendance alert systems that notify parents within minutes of an unexpected absence. Baruch Hashem, this technology has already saved a life in Florida.

Learn more or encourage your school to join the movement at:

isyourchildthere.org

3. Create Your Own Reminder

Leave something in the back seat that you will never leave your car without, such as:

Your shoe

Your phone

Your purse

Your briefcase

Your employee ID

That simple habit could save a life.

During the Nine Days, we pause many activities out of mourning and reflection. Many families avoid swimming and other forms of recreation. This heightened awareness reminds us how precious every life is. Let us channel that awareness into protecting our children and proactively looking out for all of Klal Yisrael.

Most importantly, please share this message.

Send it to your family, friends, grandparents, neighbors, schools, camps, shuls, and community groups. Every person who learns about these simple safeguards becomes another layer of protection for our children.

Together, through awareness, technology, and hishtadlus, we can help ensure that no family ever has to experience such a devastating tragedy again.