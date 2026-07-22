The Untold Stories of Strength After Sorrow

Every year, Tisha B’Av asks us to remember the tragedies that changed the course of Jewish history. But behind every tragedy is a person. Behind every headline is a life forever changed.

Those are the stories we rarely hear.

This Tisha B’Av, Mostly Music presents Aftermath: When Hearts Refuse to Break, a powerful new Mostly Music Original featuring renowned and captivating storyteller Pinny Rubinstein.

In this deeply moving film, Rubinstein takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the lives of extraordinary individuals who have faced unimaginable loss, trauma, and heartbreak, yet found the strength to rebuild. Aftermath will stream exclusively on Mostly Music in both Yiddish and English.

For nearly two years, Rubinstein traveled across Israel, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, and Manchester in search of stories that deserved more than a passing mention. It was not about finding dramatic moments. It was about discovering the people behind them.

The journey was anything but easy. Some interviews took months to earn. Others almost never happened. More than once, the project seemed impossible to complete.

Yet through patience, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to telling these stories with dignity, people slowly entrusted Rubinstein with the most personal chapters of their lives.

As he explains, “Some stories deserve more than a headline. They deserve to be experienced.”

Rather than simply revisiting tragedy, Aftermath explores what came next. What happens when the cameras leave, the news cycle ends, and life must somehow continue?

The film shines a light on resilience, emunah, healing, and the remarkable strength that can emerge from life’s deepest wounds.

Those quiet moments become some of the film’s most powerful scenes, reminding viewers that true courage is not always found in dramatic speeches. Sometimes, it is found in the quiet determination to keep moving forward.

What makes Aftermath so compelling is its authenticity. These are not rehearsed interviews or polished testimonials. They are deeply personal conversations with people who opened doors they had never opened before.

As Rubinstein says, “What made this journey possible wasn’t the filming. It was the quiet willingness of people to let me into parts of their lives they had never spoken about before.”

The result is more than a documentary. It is an unforgettable Tisha B’Av experience that reminds us that while suffering may leave its mark, it does not have to write the final chapter.

Every frame carries a story. Every story carries a life. And every life reminds us that even after unimaginable darkness, the heart of a Yid refuses to break.

Aftermath: When Hearts Refuse to Break

Streaming exclusively this Tisha B’Av on MostlyMusic.com, in English and Yiddish.

Watch the full trailer or purchase “Aftermath” here:

https://mostlymusic.com/products/pinny-rubinstein-aftermath-english