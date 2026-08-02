What’s the price for enough space to enjoy Yerushalayim?

It starts the same way every time.

The listing photo looked perfect. The rooms were bright and open, the couches inviting and you pictured everyone around the long table.

Then you arrive.

The kitchen is a lot smaller than it looked, the couch is tucked into the corner of the table and the third bedroom is really an office with a folding bed shoved in. By the second morning you’ve figured out how to edge in sidewise past the fridge and the whole family is doing a version of the careful shuffle around the hall sink. You came all this way to be together, and you’re paying by the night to be on top of each other. And you leave, never having quite figured out why the shower always runs cold two minutes in.

But there’s a different version for your next trip.

The house you arrive at is yours. The windows open onto rolling green hills instead of the neighbor’s wall, there’s a room for each couple joining you, a dining room built for tables to fit everyone before you added a single leaf. It’s a place where “we’re all coming for Sukkos” brings joy instead of a krechtz and five revised rooming charts.

Welcome home to Techelet, on the northern Jerusalem hills of Givat Zeev. Planned for US families these 4 to 9 room homes are spacious, designed with sukkah balconies, underground parking and a storage room all included.

You open the door, walk around, step out onto the porch and you know. This is a home with space to relax and room to host. You look out west across the hills, see blue right down till the coast.

You inhale. Exhale.

You’re home in our homeland.

When you’re in town for a simcha or came for Sukkos or midwinter, the place that’s yours sits right in the middle of everything. It’s so close that when you tell people where you are, half of them assume it’s a Jerusalem neighborhood.

And you are so, so close. Ramot Mall is seven minutes away. Har Chotzvim, ten. Romema, seventeen.

But the best bit is, this is already a flourishing community. The same developers, Mishab, built the Kanerica neighborhood next door. A settled place with people whose love for the neighborhood is contagious. Menachem Toker, radio host, gets excited, “The atmosphere here is simply incredible. The back faces the Ir Hakodesh, the front faces the landscape, and on a clear day you can even see the sea. I’ve been in Givat Zeev for fifteen years and I broadcast from my studio down the road.”

“This is a dream that came true. The quiet and the peace. It’s an amazing place to be, amazing place to live”, says Pini Einhorn. This popular singer first bought in the neighboring project, then bought again in Techelet.

US buyers, you have some simple, yet fantastic, math to do here. US residents pay no Israeli purchase tax here. And you own a place of your own near Yerushalayim, room for everyone who comes, and a purchase-tax bill of zero.

Get on the family chat. Yay! It’s time to plan for an extended family yom tov really soon.

And there’s room for everyone.

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