Philanthropist Pledges Historic $1 Million Prize for Those Who Commit to Not Talking During Davening

There’s a remarkable new initiative making waves across the Jewish world.

The Power of a Million is an unprecedented initiative launched by Keren Tosafos Yom Tov to strengthen Kedushas HaTefillah throughout Klal Yisroel.

The goal is to inspire one million kabbalos, creating one million more focused, heartfelt tefillos. Yidden are committing not to speak during davening and taking on additional kabbalos that bring greater focus, respect, and meaning to every tefillah.

Every participant who accepts a kabbalah is also eligible for the largest prize ever offered in a campaign—a historic $1,000,000 prize toward their shul. The prize can be used for renovations, a new Sefer Torah, a mikvah, or other projects that enhance the beauty and kavod of the Makom HaTefillah.

Thousands of Yidden from every background and community have already joined this powerful movement and taken on Kabbalos to strengthen their tefillah.

Inspired by the powerful Mi Shebeirach of the Tosafos Yom Tov, which describes the extraordinary brachos promised to those who are careful not to speak during davening, this global initiative is bringing renewed respect to our batei medrash and elevating the power of tefillah throughout Klal Yisroel.

There is extraordinary power when Yidden unite in tefillah. Every individual kabbalah becomes part of something far greater, bringing together communities, shuls, and Yidden across the world through one shared commitment.

One million kabbalos means one million opportunities to strengthen our connection to Hashem and create an unprecedented collective zechus for all of Klal Yisroel.

A noted philanthropist funded the historic prize with one goal in mind: to help Yidden strengthen their tefillah and deepen their respect for the shul. At a time when so many are searching for zechusim and brachos, there is perhaps no greater zechus than honoring the Makom HaTefillah and protecting the sanctity of davening.

Be Part of Something Historic

Join thousands of fellow Yidden. Make a kabbalah not to speak during davening, strengthen your tefillah, and help bring Klal Yisroel closer to one million pure tefillos.

Visit KTYT.org and make your kabbalah today.