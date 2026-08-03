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SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING……B’yomeinu

Communicated Content

The time has come…. 
The Jewish People have waited long enough….
We ask Hashem daily to rebuild the Beis Hamikdash. We vow we will treat it with the highest standards of Kavod and reverence. 
And now there is something we can do to show Hashem we are really ready.
Tefilla is referred to as Avodah, ” ul’avdo b’chol l’vavchem” the Talmud teaches in Taanis 2a, “what service is that of the heart….tefilla”. But tefilla needs to be with all of one’s heart, all of one’s focus. Although completely immersive tefilla is a challenge, we need to try. Studies show, and experience bears out that having a phone on a person is a significant distraction. This is the case even if the phone is turned off. It’s presence in one’s vicinity is simply distracting. 
  [That is aside from the halachik issue of utilizing it while wearing tefillin.]
 If the Beis Hamikdash stood today one would be very hesitant to bring it into such a rarified and hallowed realm. That same hesitation should be applied to our Shuls. The command to revere the Mikdash applies to the Shuls as well.
Phones simply do not belong in the shul….
that is if we really want to make a compelling case for Hashem to return the Beis Hamikdash. 
 Now is the chance….
Join thousands of Jews around the world who are  signing up to commit not to bring their phones into shul. As a merit for you, as a merit for your family, and as a merit to see the Beis Hamikdash……. 
B’yomeinu – in our time.

Click here to join now 👇👇👇
https://forms.gle/haTG5DtYFbUcMDyF9

A project of Machon Maggid Harakiah

  
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