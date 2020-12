As a result of COVID, the unemployment rate is at an unprecedented high with businesses closing every day.

Many of our neighbors who always provided for their family have for the first time found themselves unemployed with few jobs available.

The Monsey Jobs Network/Parniseinu a division of Kupath Ezrah of Rockland County needs your support to rev up our premiere jobs placement program to get our entire community back to work.

Please click HERE to see how you can help TODAY!