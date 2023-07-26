בָּכוֹ תִבְכֶּה בַּלַּיְלָה: Thousands Gather At Kosel To Mark 1955 Years Since Churban Bais Hamikdash

Headlines & Breaking NewsYWN Videos Of Interest בָּכוֹ תִבְכֶּה בַּלַּיְלָה: Thousands Gather At Kosel To Mark 1955 Years Since Churban Bais Hamikdash July 26, 2023 4:06 pm 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/26161623/WhatsApp-Video-2023-07-26-at-4.15.06-PM.mp4 https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/26160142/WhatsApp-Video-2023-07-26-at-3.47.09-PM-1.mp4 https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/26160156/WhatsApp-Video-2023-07-26-at-3.47.09-PM.mp4 https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/26160211/WhatsApp-Video-2023-07-26-at-3.47.01-PM.mp4 Join the official YWN WhatsApp status Join an official YWN WhatsApp group