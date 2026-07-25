MAJOR FIRE: Blaze Destroys Shul Near Baal HaTanya’s Tzion in Haditch

A massive fire tore through the complex adjacent to the tzion of the Baal HaTanya, Harav Shneur Zalman of Liadi, in Haditch, Ukraine, late Friday night, destroying the shul and causing extensive damage to one of the country’s most significant Jewish pilgrimage sites.
According to initial reports, the fire broke out around midnight and quickly spread through the main building. The shul was completely destroyed, while the kitchen and hachnasas orchim facilities also sustained heavy damage. The central structure was almost entirely consumed by the blaze, with losses estimated in the millions of dollars.
Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Authorities are examining several possible causes, including the possibility that an electrical short circuit sparked the fire.
The Haditch kever complex, built around the resting place of the Baal HaTanya, is considered the second-largest Jewish tefillah site in Ukraine and attracts thousands of visitors from around the world each year.
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3 Responses
The light in darkness caused a raging inferno. Consuming everything in it’s path. Chabad on WhatsApp declared that there were several Torah Scrolls saved. Thank G-D Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi’s kever was spared! As I understand it from the WhatsApp posting, Haditch is in Ukraine and is a highly visited Shrine site in that city. They stated that Chassidim are undeterred and will rebuild bigger and better than before. Send money to Chabad to help rebuild the Shul in Haditch, Ukraine. Send as much as you can. Don’t delay, for a ‘little light (Tzedakah) dispels the darkness’, stated by Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi, founder of Chabad Lubavitch and author of TANYA and many other works. Signed, a Chabad Lubavitch Supporter, Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka
I have a confession to make. I woke up around ten thirty on Shabbat. I was in a panic. I had lit a three day candle during Tisha B’Av and it was still lit. My olive oil candles were waiting to be lit. But there is a caveat, namely it is forbidden to light Shabbat candles after dark. FORBIDDEN! I was in a sleepy state of mind. I proceeded to light the Shabbat candles with the back of a wooden match from the 3-day Yahrzeit candle. I did it to both olive oil candles. They lit beautifully. But, and I do mean, but, I developed a sinking feeling in my gut. I had done a huge, I mean, huge AVEIRAH. It is forbidden to do what I did. I proceeded to cry out in agonizing pain. I cried throughout the night and into the daylight hours. I had hurt H”M and I was most remorseful. Terribly remorseful. I cried until I read Shacharit and began to have dried eyes that has been tearing for several hours. I made Havdalah after Mincha and went online to pick up my emails. Then I went on WhatsApp and there was the shock if my life, Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi’s Shrine Kever Shul was picturesd in flames, and the shock of it is that it, meaning the Shul, was destroyed! I sat in complete Neshamic Shock! I told H”M then and there that I would never light the Shabbat candles after the eighteen minute time posted on my Luach/calendar.
H”M’s reaction? Just now?? “I made it happen.”