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ROSH YESHIVA DECLARES: “A Bochur Who Truly Toils In Torah Will Never Be Arrested”

HaGaon HaRav Yehoshua Eichenstein delivered a powerful message of chizuk to bnei yeshiva this week, declaring that a bochur who sincerely dedicates himself to Torah learning has nothing to fear from the ongoing draft crisis.

During a special visit to Yeshivas Chayei Daas in Jerusalem, which recently relocated to a larger campus, Rav Eichenstein addressed the growing concern surrounding the arrests of bnei yeshiva.

“A bochur who truly toils in Torah—I promise that he will never be arrested, and he has no reason to be afraid,” Rav Eichenstein told the assembled talmidim.

Expanding on his remarks, the rosh yeshiva cited the pasuk, “Vanehi b’eineinu ka’chagavim, v’chein hayinu b’eineihem” (“We were like grasshoppers in our own eyes, and so we were in their eyes”), explaining that the current gezeirah is strengthened only when bnei Torah view themselves with weakness.

“If we see ourselves as grasshoppers, they will succeed against us,” he said. “But if we fill ourselves with ameilus baTorah and appreciate the privilege of living a life of Torah, they will never succeed against us.”

Rav Eichenstein emphasized that genuine dedication to Torah is demonstrated through daily sacrifice, not only by remaining in the beis medrash at all times.

He cited examples such as giving up a few extra minutes of sleep in order to begin learning on time or interrupting a conversation during a meal to return to learning.

“That is how a bochur shows he has accepted the yoke of Torah,” he said.

The rosh yeshiva acknowledged that such efforts are not easy but explained that every nisayon elevates a person spiritually.

Following his main address, Rav Eichenstein delivered a special vaad to older bochurim on shidduchim, emphasizing that the primary qualities to seek in a prospective spouse are good middos and ruchniyus, rather than superficial considerations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

4 Responses

  2. Is he saying that not one of the bochurim or yungerleit was seriously learning? How can he promise something that’s not in his control the problem is getting bigger by the week giving empty chizzuk to the bochurim sounds nice on the surface level but doesn’t stand the smell test
    I hope I misunderstood the Rosh yeshiva and if so I apologize

  3. Woe to the poor bachur who now gets arrested. Come shiduchim time, he will be branded as a non serious who does not truly toil in learning.

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