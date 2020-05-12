Levaya of HaRav HaRav Yosef Yerucham Bensinger ZT”L, Longtime Rov In North Miami Beach





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Yosef Yerucham Bensinger ZT”L, the longtime Rov at Bais Medrash Torah VeEmunah in North Miami Beach. He was in his 70’s.

In addition to being a massive Talmud Chochom and Posek in the community, Rav Bensinger was one of the founding Rabbonim behind Miami Hatzalah, and was a Police Chaplain for years.

The Levaya For R’ Bensinger will be passing by Torah V’emunah today at 1:00PM – community members are asked not to go in the shul and to stay by the cars.

Additional information about the Niftar will be added as it becomes available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







