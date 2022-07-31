FLATBUSH: Levaya of Reb Luzy Steinmetz Z”L

The Flatbush community as well as the rest of the world suffered a tremendous loss on Friday afternoon, when long time Flatbush resident Rabbi Luzy Steinmetz Z”L was Niftar after battling a long illness.

Luzy may have just been in his mid forties, but his accomplishments surpassed his age. He was a long standing Mispallel at Khal Bnei Torah led by Rav Bentzion Shiffenbauer. He was a graduate of Yeshiva Torah Temimah and a talmid of Yeshivahs Mir in Yerushalayim and Yeshiva Torah Vodas in Flatbush.

Luzy encompassed all 3 pillars that we learn about in Pirkei Avos; Torah-Avodah-Gemilas Chessed.

He embodied Torah as a long time Daf Yomi Magid shuir, as well as always ready to enlighten his friends and those around him with a good vort.

His Avodah was something to admire. His tefiila and kedushas Bais Hamedrish was admirable. His Simchas Hachaim was obvious to all who knew him, every day and especially on Shabbos.

Lastly, Luzy was a tremendous Baal chessed without ever needing recognition. His chessed helped many people in need, all without mention that Luzy was behind it all.

Rosh Chodesh Av is a day that the Mishnah writes “we begin to diminish joy” as we enter Aveilus for the 1st and 2nd Bais Hamikdosh. Rosh Chodesh in general is a day of celebration, and even though it’s the beginning of the 9 days of mourning, we still say Hallel and celebrate the day as we do every Rosh Chodesh.

It is also the Yartzeit of Aron Hakoen, who was a rodef shalom.

It is no coincidence that Luzy’s passing is on Rosh Chodesh and sharing the same Yartzeit as Aron Hakoen.

Luzy was a true Rodeph Shalom, someone who always had a smile on his face and filled the room with joy.

May this Rosh Chodesh be a new beginning, a beginning of Gueula, a beginning of building the Bais Hamikdosh quickly.

Levaya for ר’ חיים אלעזר ע”ה בן ר’ שמשון אריה נ”י will take place Sunday at 11am at Shomrei Hadas and Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisroel.

May His family, friends and all those that knew him have a Nechamah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)