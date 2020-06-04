NO DECISION: NY Gov Cuomo Says Still No Decision On Sleep-Away Camps Yet





With camps in limbo if they will be allowed to open, NY Governor Cuimo says a decision on whether sleep away camps can open this summer in New York is yet to be made. In an interview this morning, Cuomo told Long Island News Radio that the issue is the inflammatory illness believed to be related to the cronavirus that has been affecting children, and concerns over spreading it.

Cuomo reiterated that as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths decline, summer day camps can start to open at the end of the month. He said no decision has been made on sleepaway camps.

So, he added, “Summer day camps are going to open on June 29. We’re still reviewing the situation with sleepaway camps.”

“I’m making that decision like it’s my own daughter. Today, if you asked me I would send my daughter to sleep away camp, I would not, Cuomo said.”

The state has yet to release its safety guidelines for summer camps, but they have been preparing a series of steps to keep the children and staff safe.

Those are likely to include a limited number of campers, attempts at social distancing, the wearing of masks when need be and stronger sanitary measures.

Camps said they were awaiting state guidance on their next steps. They have stressed that as businesses reopen, workers need places for their children this summer.

“Camp is essential for childcare in NY during the summer months as well as beneficial for children’s mental well-being, and we are thrilled that (Cuomo) has recognized the importance of these small businesses,” the New York State Camp Directors Association said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








