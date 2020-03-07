Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel





Israel’s Health Ministry announced that another Israeli was confirmed to be carrying the Coronavirus. The 21st confirmed patient is a man in his 30s in Haifa who had recently returned from Austria on March 3rd. The ill man has been admitted to isolation.

The 20th confirmed person was identified as an Israeli who recently visited Madrid. The Health Ministry publicized the recent whereabouts of the 18th person who was diagnosed to be carrying the virus and the flight details of other patients.

The bus driver who has been identified as carrying Corona and is hospitalized in Poriya hospital in Tevaria continues to be in serious condition.

The IDF aided dozens of tourist groups in leaving the Palestinian Authority and transporting them to Ben Gurion Airport so that they could return home. The tourists had asked for help in leaving the PA due to the threat of the coronavirus spreading in various cities within the PA.

The Iranian parliamentarian who came down with Corona has died. So far reports state that 145 people in the country have died from the disease.

Terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket at Israel on Friday night. The rocket landed inside Gaza and exploded.

Hackers broke into the Twitter account of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett over Shabbos and posted a picture of the flag of the Palestinian Authority. After a few minutes, the breach was sealed and the photo removed.

Four people were injured in a car accident that took place on Yerushalayim Boulverad in Kiryat Yam on Shabbat. They were treated at the scene by United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom before being taken to the hospital.

A two-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she had drowned in a fish pond in a courtyard in Moshav Bareket.

A man was found in serious condition on Highway 4 near the Holot interchange on Saturday night. United Hatzalah volunteers treated the man at the scene. Volunteer EMT Moshe Mor who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “This was a young man approximately 25-years-old who was suffering from a full system trauma. I treated him for his injuries and he was transported to the hospital while he was still unconscious and in serious condition.”

Due to the low number of visitors, the Isrotel Tower Hotel in Tel Aviv told its guests to vacate and check into the Royal Beach Hotel instead. The Royal Beach is also part of the Isrotel chain in the city. Due to the lack of tourists, many hotels in Israel have low occupancy levels.

Amid fears of the establishment of a Left-Wing government with the help of Yisrael Beiteinu and the Joint List party, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held an emergency meeting in Petach Tikvah on Motzei Shabbos and told supporters that should such a government be formed, he would remain the Head of the Opposition.







