NUMBER OF CASES GROWS IN NY OVERNIGHT: Confirmed Coronavirus In Maimonides Hospital In Boro Park





New York City COVID-19 cases jumped by 10 to 46 overnight. Across New York state, the number reached 186 with the biggest cluster in New Rochelle. There were also confirmed cases reported at Maimonides Hospital in Boro Park. It was unknown what community the patients were from, or where they had been.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 10 other new positive test results across New York state and Suffolk County officials say they have 6 cases.

Big events are also being canceled or postponed because of the outbreak.

Due to the spread of the virus across the city, the New York International Auto Show has been delayed and the NYC Half Marathon has been canceled.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

The marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday, March 15, was canceled on Tuesday and the auto show, which was originally scheduled for April, has been rescheduled to Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.

The state’s confirmed coronavirus cases are up to 176 after three new cases were confirmed on Long Island Tuesday night.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he will ask business owners to stagger their employees’ work shifts or let them work from home to reduce potential coronavirus exposures.

“I’m going to ask them voluntarily to do telecommuting, two shifts, a morning shift and a late shift, and let people work from home voluntarily,” Cuomo said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The announcement came the day after Cuomo declared a one-mile-radius “containment area” in a suburban community with more than 100 cases of the virus, COVID-19.

(AP)







