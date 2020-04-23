FBI Raids Lakewood Business For Medical Supplies





FBI agents raided a business at a warehouse in Lakewood, New Jersey, Wednesday morning.

A team of at least two dozen agents wearing face masks descended upon the businesses located on Swarthmore Avenue around 4:30 p.m. but declined to speak to reporters about what they were doing, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Photos and video of the visit to the metal warehouse in a light industrial area on Swarthmore Avenue in Lakewood posted by the Lakewood Scoop show Lakewood police vehicles, as well agents wearing masks and FBI windbreakers coming in and out of an area with a sign for Deco Tile.

According to NJ.com they were seen carrying out boxes, with some labeled “respirators.”

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into businesses selling medical equipment.

PPE has been in demand during the pandemic.

No arrests were made.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

