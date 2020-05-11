The Eidah Charedis Prepares For Smaller Lag Ba’Omer In Light of Corona





In a break from tradition due to the Coronavirus, the main bonfire lighting of the Eidah Charedis will take place on the rooftop of the Zupnik Buildings and entrance to the buildings will be strictly prohibited.

Rabbi Yaakov Meir Schechter, among the more prominent rabbonim of the Breslev community and the President of the Keren Or Institutions, will be the one lighting the bonfire tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. Israel time.

The ceremony will be broadcast live via and speakers will be set up in different points throughout the city in order to allow for people to hear the ceremony without congregating in any one place.

Efforts are being made throughout the Eidah Charedis, in cooperation with the police, to limit the number of bonfires to a total of three. In general, Israel had debated placing another lockdown on he country for Lag Ba’Omer but instead opted for prohibiting all bonfires.

Over the past two months, numerous configurations have taken place between the police attempting to enforce rules of public health and safety in light of the coronavirus and extremist elements of the Eidah Charedis, often ending in violence and arrests. The Eidah is attempting to curb these situations in an effort for the holiday to pass without incident.

