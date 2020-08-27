WATCH HER SAY IT: Pelosi Says Joe Biden Should Not Debate President Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden cancel his three scheduled debates with President Trump because the commander-in-chief would “belittle” the forum and engage in “skullduggery.”
“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said out of the blue at a news conference at the Capitol, saying she doesn’t want the debates to be “an exercise in skullduggery.”
“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States. Now I know that the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this.”
STAY WITH YWN WHATSAPP FOR BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME!
YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.
YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be dded to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.
(Source: Fox News)
not surprised in the least. I knew that this was coming. no way can you put up poor Biden against a pro Trump., he’ll eat him in the first round.
don’t remember in recent history a Speaker of the US House of Representative a buffoon like the present one. she really thinks the American people are that dumb not to understand why she wants no debate.
Marxist Democrats do not want Americans to see how demented and senile Biden is.