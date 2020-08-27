WATCH HER SAY IT: Pelosi Says Joe Biden Should Not Debate President Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden cancel his three scheduled debates with President Trump because the commander-in-chief would “belittle” the forum and engage in “skullduggery.”

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said out of the blue at a news conference at the Capitol, saying she doesn’t want the debates to be “an exercise in skullduggery.”

“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States. Now I know that the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this.”

  1. not surprised in the least. I knew that this was coming. no way can you put up poor Biden against a pro Trump., he’ll eat him in the first round.

  2. don’t remember in recent history a Speaker of the US House of Representative a buffoon like the present one. she really thinks the American people are that dumb not to understand why she wants no debate.