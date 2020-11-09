FINALLY: Brooklyn Red Zones Turn Orange – SHOP LOCAL AND SAVE LIVES!

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that Brooklyn’s hot spot has shown progress and will be moving to an Orange zone from the Red zone amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the city.

“Brooklyn was quite a fuss when we made it a red zone,” he said. “People didn’t like the restrictions, but it worked,” Cuomo noted.

NYC Councilman Chaim Deutsch tells YWN that he spoke with the Governor’s office this morning and non-essential businesses can reopen, aside from “high-risk” businesses, such as gyms.

Houses of worship: 33% capacity/25 max

Mass gatherings: 10 people max

Businesses: open, aside from high-risk (e.g. gyms, personal care)

Dining: outdoor only, 4 people per table

Parts of Brooklyn in red zones were subjected to the most severe restrictions including closed nonessential businesses and schools, as well as limited entry to houses of worship.

Senator Felder gave the the following statement to YWN:

“I am thankful that Governor Cuomo finally heard us and agreed that today is the day to end to the madness and finally downgrade Brooklyn’s red zone. This is so important for small business owners who have been suffocating under this policy. I cannot overstate the toll taken by these shut downs, but today it ends. Please, put on your masks and go support them. SHOP LOCAL, SAVE LIVES.”

 

