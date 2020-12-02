Queens: Jewish Man Shot In Kew Gardens Hills

Police are investigating after a Jewish man was shot in Queens on Tuesday night.

Sources tell YWN that the shooting happened at around 9:00PM at 150 Street near 71 Road in the heart of the Kew Gardens Hills Jewish community.

Queens Hatzolah Paramedics treated the 21-year-old victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

NYPD sources tell YWN that the shooter may have fled in a vehicle, and he may be known to the victim.

