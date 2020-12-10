Saudis Furious That Israel Leaked Netanyahu Meeting

Sources close to the Saudi royal family, who was said to be embarrassed and angered by leaks of the secret meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on November 22, expressed their dismay to Israeli media channels.

According to reports, the sources said that “Israel must understand that Saudi Arabia is not like other countries in the region” and that the leak decreased chances of furthering diplomatic relations between the two countries in the near future because “leaks of this nature harm the development of this endeavor.”

Riyadh was said to be angered that the meeting was leaked to the media less than 24 hours after it took place. One consequence was that the Saudis canceled a planned visit of Mossad head Yossi Cohen to Riyadh two weeks ago in the wake of the leak, Yediot Achronot reported.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)