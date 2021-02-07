Sunday Alert From Rockland Chaveirim: Stay Off The Roads Unless Necessary – Many Accidents Reported

Rockland Chaveirim has a message for motorists in the Monsey area on Sunday morning: Stay off the roads.

“We have responded to dozens of spin-outs and minor accidents so far on Sunday morning”, a Chaveirim spokesperson tells YWN.

As Chaveirim was talking to YWN that were responding to a school bus involved in a minor accident with children on the bus. The roads are treacherous and extremely slippery – and Chaveirim is reiterating: please stay off the roads unless you have a real emergency!

One of the accidents involved a Monsey Hatzolah ambulance on Viola Road and West maple Avenue. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported in the incidents this morning.

During last weeks blizzard, Rockland Chaveirim responded to a whopping 2,158 snow related calls. Read about that on YWN here.

Additionally, many accidents have been reported on the Palisades Parkway and the NY State Thruway.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)