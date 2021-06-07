Jewish Man Injured In Akko Riots Succumbs To Wounds

84-year-old Avi Har-Even Z”L, who was seriously injured on May 12th during the Arab riots in Akko, passed away from his injuries on Sunday afternoon in Rambam Hospital. Avi was sleeping in his hotel room in the Effendi hotel on the night of the 12th when the building was attacked by Arab rioters and lit on fire.

During the fire, a 17-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were also lightly injured due to smoke inhalation. The rioters also lit the local police station on fire as well as the Uri Boori restaurant.

Avi was treated at the scene for his injuries, intubated and sedated, and then transported to Rambam Hospital in serious condition. He was taken to the intensive care unit and treated there for his injuries. The medical staff at the hospital fought to save his life, but it was not meant to be.

Avi was the former head of the Israeli Space Agency, a high-ranking official in the IAI, and was a recipient of the Israel Security Award.

His funeral will take place on Monday.

