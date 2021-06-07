Israel: New Government Pushing To Be Sworn In This Wednesday

The political drama in Israel has reached a boiling point as the Likud party and the Religious Zionist party are searching for another MK to sell out their own party and publicly state that they will vote against the coalition.

The change camp lead by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid has stated that the coalition agreements have not yet been signed and that there are a few sections of the agreement that are still being ironed out. They also stated that they are confident that everything will be finalized in the next 24 hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

On Sunday night, the leaders of the eight parties who will be joining together in a coalition met for the first time in a joint meeting. Participating was projected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and projected Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, The current and projected Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the projected Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, the projected Transportation Minister Meirav Michaeli, the Projected Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, the projected Health Minister Nitzan Horovitz, and the projected head of the Interior Ministry Committee Mansour Abbas. The meeting took place in the Dan Hotel in Tel Aviv and mimicked a miniature cabinet meeting.

The Yamina party published a notification in which they called upon the Knesset Speaker, Yariv Levin from Likud to allow the swearing-in of the new government already this week. “The leaders of the future unity government met this evening for their first work-meeting. During the meeting, the importance of having the swearing-in ceremony this Wednesday was discussed in order to allow the country to move forwards. The party leaders emphasized the importance of the roles that our leaders play in calming the tensions across Israel and expressed their worries about the current protests and the incitement being spouted on social media.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)