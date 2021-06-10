ARE SHTREIMELS NEXT? Israel Becomes The first Country To Ban Sale Of Fur To Fashion Industry

In a global first, Israel banned the sale of fur to the fashion industry on Wednesday.

After signing the amendment, which will take effect in six months’ time, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement, “The fur industry causes the deaths of hundreds of millions of animals worldwide, and inflicts indescribable cruelty and suffering. Using the skin and fur of wildlife for the fashion industry is immoral and is certainly unnecessary. Animal fur coats cannot cover the brutal murder industry that makes them. Signing these regulations will make the Israeli fashion market more environmentally friendly and far kinder to animals.”

Animal rights NGO praised the decision and called it a “historic milestone” that will “save countless animals from the hell of the fur industry.”

In a statement, the NGO added: “We have been fighting for years to ban the sale of furs to the fashion industry, and from the start, 86% of the Israeli public supported this. We thank Minister Gamliel and Tal Gilboa, the Prime Minister’s adviser on animal rights, and our partners in the struggle over years, Let The Animals Live and the International Anti-Fur Coalition (IAFC).”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)