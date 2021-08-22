Israeli MK Itamar Ben-Gvir Hospitalized On Shabbos Due To COVID

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir was hospitalized on Friday night in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem due to the coronavirus.

Ben-Gvir tested positive for COVID last week and was quarantined at home but began suffering breathing difficulties at the end of the week.

A statement from his office said that he is fully conscious and doing well under the care of the medical team at Hadassah.

His name for tefillah is Itamar ben Shoshana l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv, who was hospitalized due to COVID last week, was released from the hospital at the end of the week but is still in need of oxygen assistance at home.

Three other MKs were diagnosed with COVID over the past week and a half: Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rotman, Yesh Atid MK Inbal Bezek and Joint List MK Offer Cassif.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)