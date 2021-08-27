ISRAEL: Nearly 5,000 People Have Contracted COVID For A Second Time

Israel’s Health Ministry has published statistics regarding those who have contracted the COVID for a second time. According to the numbers published by the Ministry, the second vaccination wears out over time and has left those who received it more than five months prior, susceptible to receiving the Delta variant of the virus – as the Delta variant overpowers the person’s antibodies.

Among the 900,000 people who have already recovered from having previously contracted the Coronavirus, only 4,811 people have contracted the disease a second time. This makes up 0.47 percent of all recovered patients. In 2020, prior to the existence of the Delta Variant, only 0.08 percent of those who had recovered from the virus contracted it a second time, a truly minimal statistic. However, since the Delta variant began, that number rose to 0.47 percent, a dramatic increase.

These numbers go to prove how the antibodies have dwindled over time and how the Delta variant, which has grown incredibly prominent in Israel has overpowered their effectiveness.

Of those who contracted the disease a second time, 56 percent of them contracted it during the month of August.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)