Student Entry Post-Sukkos Approved

Entry to Israel for students after Sukkos has been arranged.

In August, prior to the new school year, the Igud, led by Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz, arranged a detailed process for the entry of yeshiva and seminary students into Israel. Several weeks after the school year commenced, this program was suspended.

Now, Chaim V’Chessed has learned that this process will be reinstated for a small window of time, to allow new students to commence studies immediately after Sukkos. Yeshivas and seminaries will submit details of their students to the Igud, between September 29 and October 13, 2021. These students will receive an entry permit and a student visa which will be valid until March 31, 2022. Prior to March, they will be required to apply for a full length student visa from within Israel.

The Igud will be exclusively responsible for student visa applications. Students must be between the ages of 16 and 25 years old and must be either vaccinated or recovered from Covid.

In a similar vein, students who entered Israel at the beginning of the school year but who leave the country for Sukkos, will be allowed to reenter Israel, even if they have not yet obtained a permanent student visa. They must contact their institutions, which have been instructed on how to obtain reentry permits.

It should be pointed out that students and their families should not contact the Igud or Chaim V’Chessed. Rather, they must be in touch exclusively with their yeshivas and seminaries, who will guide them in this process.