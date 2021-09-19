NYPD Officer Arrested For Vandalizing Jewish Camp On Rosh Hashanah

A New York City cop has been arrested on felony burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Jewish camp on Sprout Lake Road on September 8, the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Sources have told Mid Hudson News that on September 8, a person now identified as 37-year-old Matthew McGrath, broke into Camp Young Judea, smashed several windows, destroyed many of the contents in the director’s residence, and did extensive damage to the property. The New York State Police were summoned to the camp when the damage was discovered.

On September 15, 2021, the New York State Police, in conjunction with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew McGrath, a Middletown resident, on multiple felony charges of burglary and Criminal Mischief.

McGrath is believed to have a history with the camp and his mother lives close to the camp, on Tompkins Road.

McGrath, a member of NYPD who was off-duty at the time of his arrest, was arraigned before the town of Union Vale Court where he was released on his own recognizance to reappear before the court on October 6, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

(Source: MidHudsonNews.com)